130 students start Bachelors courses at tourism institute

Over 130 individuals today started following the three first-ever Bachelor degree programmes with the Institute of Tourism Service in gastronomy, international hospitality management and culinary arts.

“The bachelor degrees launch was a significant step for the institute and having this large intake on the first year was unexpected to say the least. We had a positive response from the day of the launch and until a few weeks ago, we were still accepting applications. We are well aware that there is a high demand for personnel in the industry and the institute is working hard each year to address this challenge, in fact, we have had a higher amount of applications for all other ITS courses than the previous years,” institute CEO Pierre Fenech said.

The programmes attracted ITS Higher National Diploma students who chose to continue with their studies to degree level, and also individuals who have not previously studied with the institute and are entering a degree with A levels from another educational institute.

As part of their studies, students will undertake an international internship with reputable collaborative universities and institutes. The Bachelor in Culinary Arts is offered in collaboration with the Institute of Paul Bocuse, France, the Bachelor in International Hospitality Management is offered in collaboration with the University of Applied Science of Haaga-Helia, Finland, while the Bachelor in Gastronomy is offered in collaboration with The University of Malta.