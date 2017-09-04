Speak no evil

Psalm 34 admonishes thus, regarding gossiping: “Keep your tongue from evil, and your lips from speaking deceit” (34:13).

In his entry at a Montmartre retreat during Holy Week in 1952, Saint John XXIII wrote: “Friendliness, serenity and imperturbable patience! I must always remember that ‘a soft answer turns away wrath’ (Prov 15:1). What bitterness is caused by a rough, abrupt or impatient manner!”

Lord, keep my tongue away from evil. Amen.