Monday, September 4, 2017, 00:01 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

Level playing field

Josè Herrera, a Cabinet minister in Joseph Muscat’s government, said lately, in respect of his daughter being given a job as a Commissioner of Justice, “... so you are saying [that] because she is my daughter, she has to emigrate?”

I do not think a qualified and able lawyer should emigrate but I do think the daughter of a Cabinet minister should compete on a level playing field.

I am sure that, given her abilities and experience, she would have landed the job in a fair way.

Of course, I admire the minister for he did his best to prevent the loss of his daughter by emigrating.

