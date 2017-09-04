Watch: Malta's previous encounters with Scotland

Malta will face an uphill task tonight as they will play World Cup hopefuls Scotland in their 2018 World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

This will be their seventh encounter against each other, with the Scots winning five of the previous six with the other tie ending in a draw.

PREVIOUS ENCOUNTERS

22-03-1988 Challenge match:

Malta vs Scotland 1-1, scorer: Carmel Busuttil 55'.

Malta's players posing before their Scotland game in 1988. Photo c/o Malta FA

Malta's formation: David Cluett, Edwin Camilleri, Alex Azzopardi , John Buttigieg , Martin Scicluna, Joe Brincat, Raymond Vella, David Carabott, Michael Degiorgio, Charles Micallef (Charles Scerri), Carmel Busuttil. Coach: Horst Heese.

Raymond Vella of Malta exchanges banners with Roy Aitken of Scotland.

28-05-1990 Challenge match:

Malta vs Scotland 1-2, scorer: Michael Degiorgio 42'.

Malta's starting line-up ahead of their 1990's game with Scotland. Photo c/o Malta FA

Malta's formation: Reggie Cini, Joe Galea (Edwin Camilleri), John Buttigieg, Silvio Vella, Kris Laferla, David Carabott, Raymond Vella, Jesmond Zerafa, Michael Degiorgio, Martin Gregory (Joe Zarb), Bernard Licari (Charles Scerri). Coach: Horst Heese.

17-02-1993 World Cup qualifying:

Scotland vs Malta 3-0

Malta's formation: David Cluett, John Buttigieg, Joe Brincat, Richard Buhagiar (Edwin Camilleri), Carmel Busuttil, Joseph Camilleri, Joseph Galea, Kris Laferla, Nicholas Saliba, Stefan Sultana (Raymond Vella), Silvio Vella. Coach: Pippo Psaila.

17-11-1993 World Cup qualifying:

Malta vs Scotland 0-2

Malta's formation: David Cluette, John Buttigieg, Joe Brincat, Hubert Suda (Charles Scerri), Richard Buhagiar (Nicholas Saliba), Carmel Busuttil, Joseph Galea, Martin Gregory, Kris Laferla, Michael Spiteri, Silvio Vella. Coach: Pippo Psaila.

01-06-1997 Challenge match:

Malta vs Scotland 2-3, scorers: Hubert Suda 17', Stefan Sultana 57'.

Malta and Scotland players lined-up prior kick-off, in 1997. Photo c/o Malta FA

Malta's formation: Mario Muscat, Jeffrey Chetcuti, Darren Debono, Lawrence Attard (Noel Turner), Silvio Vella (Stefan Giglio), Ivan Zammit, David Carabott, Nicky Saliba, Joe Brincat, Gilbert Agius (David Camilleri), Hubert Suda (Stefan Sultana). Coach: Milorad Kosanovic.

04-09-2016 World Cup qualifying:

Malta vs Scotland 1-5, scorer: Alfred Effiong 13'.

Malta's formation: Andrew Hogg, Andrei Agius, Steve Borg, Jonathan Caruana, Ryan Scicluna (Ryan Camilleri), Joseph Zerafa, Paul Fenech, Luke Gambin, Gareth Sciberras, Alfred Effiong (Michael Mifsud), Andre Schembri (Roderick Briffa). Coach: Pietro Ghedin.