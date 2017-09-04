Watch: Belgium qualify for World Cup with 2-1 win in Greece
Belgium qualified for next year's World Cup with two games to spare when they won 2-1 away to Greece on Sunday.
Romelu Lukaku headed the winner in the 74th minute to give Belgium an unassailable eight-point lead over Bosnia at the top of Group H.
