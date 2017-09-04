Shallow trading activity persists

The MSE Share Index moved back into negative territory with a 0.2% decline back to 4,642.185 points as trading activity remained well below this year’s daily average. Almost €0.17 million worth of shares changed hands during this morning’s session across seven equities representing a 40% drop from last Friday’s value traded.

Bank of Valletta plc eased 0.3% lower to €2.09 on a small deal of 500 shares.

Also in the banking sector, Lombard Bank Malta plc shares tumbled by 6.8% to a new 2017 low of €2.20 across a single trade of 10,301 shares.

On the other hand, Malta International Airport plc edged 0.2% higher to regain the €4.21 level on volumes of 11,550 shares.

Meanwhile, GO plc’s equity rebounded from an intra-day low of €3.511 to end today’s session unchanged at the €3.57 level across 10,300 shares.

Likewise, RS2 Software plc held on to the €1.78 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €1.725 on shallow volumes of 2,907 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc maintained its all-time high of €8.00 across three deals totalling 1,215 shares.

PG plc also closed unchanged at its all-time high of €1.40 across twelve deals totalling 32,704 shares. The Company is expected to hold its first Annual General Meeting (since listing its shares on the Malta Stock Exchange in May) on 19 October.

The RF MGS Index also opened the first week of September in negative territory with a 0.3% drop to 1,126.823 points although eurozone yields remained under pressure amid escalating concerns with North Korea.

