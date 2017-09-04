Blockchain app for government next month
Strategy will lead to new regulator being appointed
Next month the Maltese government will sign a commitment to have its very first application working on blockchain, Parliamentary Secretary for Digital Economy Silvio Schembri has announced.
“The government is currently working on devising a national blockchain strategy that will lead the country to having a new regulator for the sector and a robust legal framework that will facilitate the use of blockchain technology in offering new applications for the market, while making life easier for many.”
He was speaking during the ‘My Blockchain’ educational clinic organised by FinanceMalta.
