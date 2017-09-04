Watch: Does pain have a purpose? (ARTE)
Is pain the ultimate price we pay for being alive?
How can we handle pain? With medicine? Or accept that pain is the ultimate price we pay for being alive? Raphaël Enthoven debates the issue of pain with philosopher and psychoanalyst Cynthia Fleury, and journalist Matthieu Firmin, a former paraplegic.
