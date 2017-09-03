Watch: Driver stands on roof of moving car in China

A man in China who climbed on top of the roof of his moving car is facing six months behind bars after he was caught by police and arrested for drunk driving and endangering public safety.

CCTV footage from Bengbu city in east China showed the man standing straight on the top of his white sedan, hands on his hips, as traffic flowed past his slowly moving car.

The man sat down as the car approached an intersection and operated the steering wheel with his feet, Chinese media reported.

He hopped back into the vehicle and sped away when he spotted police approaching, but was caught when he inadvertently drove into a dead end street.

Chinese media alleged that the man was celebrating a big business deal and took the celebratory mood a bit too far.