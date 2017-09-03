Watch: Councillors showed they want to 'seize the moment,' says Delia

Adrian Delia, the pole sitter in the PN leadership contest, said this morning that the new way he is proposing to the PN meant retaining its principles and values, about which there was no problem, but changing the way the party communicated with the people and the way it interpreted what the people wanted.

Dr Delia, who won 46% of the vote in the first phase of the election yesterday, said the councillors were showing that they were seizing the moment to bring about change. His visits to four party clubs so far this morning made him confident that all would seek unity, he told a press conference at the PN club in Fleur de Lys.

His message in the two weeks until the second vote would not change, he said, but the way it was conveyed would change as he would now reach out to the 22,000 party members eligible to vote. His message, he said, was one of inclusivity where the party embraced different ideas and people with different idealogies, which ultimately sought the same result and the realisation of the same principles.

“I do not view this as a numerical result…my aim is for every one of the 22,000 members to understand and embrace my message. I want to convince them to become the ambassadors of the party with the people.”

The people, he said, were the country’s biggest resource and the party should use this resource by hearing and heeding the people’s ideas.

Replying to reporters’ questions on how he would get a parliamentary seat if he became PN leader, Dr Delia said such discussions were premature to date but discussions would now start internally.

Asked about divesting himself of his practice and business interests, he said that talks about this had been started with his partners, and he hoped to conclude them quickly if he was elected party leader.

Asked what would happen if allegations about him were shown to be true, he said they wouldn’t, because he was speaking the truth.

When it was pointed out to him that Labour appeared pleased by his success, Dr Delia said he did not want to focus much on what Labour felt. “We have a lot of work to do, and little time to do it. European Parliament and local elections are just 22 months away, I would like to concentrate on the PN,” he said.

SIMON BUSUTTIL’S SILENCE

On Simon Busuttil’s silence in the wake of yesterday’s outcome, Dr Delia said that was difficult to interpret, but it was worth pointing out that they had left PN headquarters late last night, and his mobile was off for some time.

He observed that Dr Busuttil had indicated he intended to stay on as an MP, and, he said, his contribution would be welcome because he still had a lot to contribute to the country.