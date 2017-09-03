Two accused of injuring man during robbery

Two roommates who this morning pleaded not guilty to robbing a man, injuring him in the process, were denied bail.

Mohamed Abdulmajed Abungab, 21, and his roommate Ahmed Abdualsalm Alsahly, 24, were charged with robbing a man, making away with €30, two credit cards, a wallet, two ID cards and a driving licence.

The men were also accused of slightly injuring the victim.

Mr Abunjab was also charged with committing the crime while under probation.

Prosecuting officer Nikolai Sant told the court that the pair should not be granted bail as there was a risk that they could leave the country, also noting that the nature of the crime was a serious one.

Lawyer Noel Bianco, who assisted Mr Abunjab, told the court that the accused is a student who had been enrolled in a course for over a year and therefore there was no risk of flight.

Legal Aid Christopher Chircop assisted Mr Alsahly.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri, who presided over the case, denied the pair bail, noting that police investigations are still underway. The magistrate added that there was also risk that the accused could leave the country.