Today's front pages

Good morning. The following are the top stories making the front pages of Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The newspapers are, as expected, dominated by the first round of the PN leadership election yesterday.

The Sunday Times of Malta sums it up, saying in its heading 'It's Delia vs Said' as Alex Perici Calascione and Frank Portelli were eliminated.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Delia won the day - he polled 616 votes to 425 by his nearest rival, Chris Said.

Illum says party grassroots are angry at how the leadership election developed and fear further division in the coming weeks.

KullĦadd reports that the vote was held amid tension within the PN.

Il-Mument reports simply that Delia and Said will face off at the PN Convention on September 16.

MaltaToday observes that Adrian Delia is one step closer to becoming the new PN leader.

In other stories...

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that banks may charge businesses for deposits.

The Malta Independent reports that the FBI's Trump into Donald Trump may reach Malta.

Illum says several ministers have rejected the Malta Employers' Association call for the first day of sick leave to be unpaid.

MaltaToday wonders if political fatigue is creeping in as concern about corruption drops by 22 points.

It-Torċa does not lead with the PN election, but instead quotes Labour MEP Alfred Sant as saying that Labour could win four European Parliament seats at the next election.