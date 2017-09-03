Muscat: Will work with anyone, but hopes new PN leader is not 'negative'

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning avoided comment on the outcome of the first phase of the PN leadership election.

“I will work with anyone, but I hope that whoever is elected changes Simon Busuttil’s negative attitude, which only sought to harm Malta and its government here and abroad.”

He said that while many were commenting that there was not much to choose from among the PN leadership candidates, the opposite was true in Labour elections. For example, the candidates for the Labour deputy leader election were far superior to the PN candidates, he said.

The people, he said, enjoyed following the PN soap opera, but what interested them most were jobs and an improved quality of life, which the Labour government was continuing to deliver.

The government, he said, would also respond to the problems of those who could not keep up with the cost of living or high rents.

It would seek a drastic improvement on the infrastructure and waste management and continue to bring about change in society, such as parity in election candidates among men and women.