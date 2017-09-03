Migrant returned to Malta after using false documents

A 34-year-old man was this morning handed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to being in possession of counterfeit documents.

Patrick Ankomah was arrested yesterday upon his arrival from Turin after customs officers found him in possession of the documents.

He was also accused of making a false statement.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges, with the court hearing that he had no criminal record.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri presided over the case while Inspector Victor Aquilina prosecuted.

Legal aid Christopher Chircop assisted the accused.