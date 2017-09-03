Advert
Sunday, September 3, 2017, 12:19

Migrant returned to Malta after using false documents

Handed eight-month suspended jail term

A 34-year-old man was this morning handed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to being in possession of counterfeit documents.

Patrick Ankomah was arrested yesterday upon his arrival from Turin after customs officers found him in possession of the documents.

He was also accused of making a false statement.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges, with the court hearing that he had no criminal record.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri presided over the case while Inspector Victor Aquilina prosecuted.

Legal aid Christopher Chircop assisted the accused.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Adrian Delia leads, Chris Said...

  2. Vehicles damaged as driver "goes nuts"...

  3. Reactions - Portelli: Vote showed anger...

  4. It's my truck and I park where I want to

  5. PN leadership contest voting opens

  6. The priest with the forgiven tattoo

  7. Two more trees to be uprooted in Lija to...

  8. Third scrappage scheme opened

  9. Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed