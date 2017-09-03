Mcast has its sights on a green future

An Mcast lecturer and degree students check data from a green roof project irrigated with treated grey water at the Applied Sciences Institute.

Mcast’s University College head Alex Rizzo speaks to Anne Zammit about water research, lean enterprise and why some students are scared of science.

Students receiving hands-on training from professionals in their field may have the edge over those opting for more academic-based systems of learning.

Alex Rizzo

At Paola’s vocational college students develop a strong feeling for their future career through knowledge, skills and competence to work with autonomy and responsibility.

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology is a matrix of three different colleges (Foundation, Technical and University level) supported by six institutes providing teaching and training to prepare students for real life in the working world.

University College head Alex Rizzo would like to see students choosing Mcast as their first option rather than seeing it as a second choice – which is sometimes the case.

Environment-related studies can be found across all three colleges and in various institutes but mostly within the Institute of Applied Sciences at technical and university college level. The institute is run by Tonio Pace.

“Over the next three years we will be launching eight new Master’s programmes including MSc degrees in environmental engineering, integrated water resources management, lean enterprise and high energy performance buildings. The Master’s degree on lean enterprise and manufacturing is about how to do things more effectively. Lean business and lean management are still underdeveloped on the island,” Dr Rizzo says.

“Too many students are scared of the sciences while chemistry in particular can be intimidating.

“We counteract that with our technical foundation courses. Students come in with practically no science knowledge, sometimes not even an O-level, to do their foundation diploma in applied science.

“They learn physics within environmental engineering, biology in the health sphere and industrial chemistry applied in one of 12 laboratories. In this way we get them to relax, become involved and gain confidence.”

The Institute of Applied Sciences is a cradle for budding environmental engineers. A student fresh out of secondary school might start their career journey with a basic Level 1 certificate in applied science. At the end of the one-year programme they would be able to observe/identify objects of interest, and report on scientific and technological facts that help to improve the quality of life.

School leavers entering at Level 2 or 3 may gain grounding in key skills with the foundation course in applied science.

Rather than forcing students to narrow down their choices at an early stage they are treated to an overview of the health sciences, industrial sciences and environmental sciences before deciding on a direction. Becoming familiar with the main factors affecting human health, they learn to make accurate scientific observations and measurements.

To better understand the impact of human activity on the environment a one-year diploma in applied science at Level 3 could be their next step. Or it could be entry level for those who already have basic sciences. They are further exposed to the health, environmental, food and engineering industries with a grasp on how the laws of science are applied in laboratories and manufacturing.

By this time students will likely have seen in themselves an aptitude for a certain profession. Under the guidance of the professionals who teach them it is time to refine their choices.

At Level 4 a two-year advanced diploma in environmental sustainability with apprenticeships would be the way ahead for aspiring environmental analysts and technical project managers. They are given a wide understanding of legislation and best practice for waste, pollution and resources efficiency while applying principles of sustainable development.

They now have the opportunity to either find a green skills job or pursue a degree. Most students choose to continue studying for the degree in environmental engineering as it gives them a competitive edge over scientists and engineers.

Not only are they given ecological theory but they learn how to carry out water and energy audits.

They are trained in transport management, financial engineering, cost accounting and how to make decisions based on the ‘real’ costs, the environmental costs of a project. Two students on an internship with Methode Ltd worked on resource efficiency and lighting issues on an assembly line.

They studied the existing lighting system and proposed alternatives bringing a payback benefit to the company in less than six months.

Students on internships have worked with banks on paper wastage and with printers where there are environmental issues around the use of electroplating and inks.

Over the past year, a 10-kilowatt hour biomass plant on the campus has enabled two undergraduate students to do their final year degree dissertations on cost benefit analysis and performance of different woods from local joineries.

Analysis of pesticides is done by a chemical technology degree student using high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC).

A three-year BSc degree in power generation and renewables, at the college’s Institute of Engineering and Transport, is designed to produce the professional engineers so much in demand by local industry – or they could go on to do research projects.

There is always the risk of losing the best students to jobs abroad despite specialising in skills which could be of great benefit to Malta.

This year’s top student obtained a first class honours in accuracy of water meter readings. As soon as he graduated he left the island.

“We’d like to keep them here,” says Dr Rizzo, “but we equip them with such a wide toolbox of skills that they could go practically anywhere. We also do our best to carry out research in applied areas of concern.”

Research is fairly recent at Mcast. Dr Rizzo, a former deputy chairman at the Water Services Corporation, was responsible for launching the successful national water loss control strategy. His background in water management explains how the college comes to house a Water Research & Training Centre, with the WSC and government’s water and energy agency as partners. This is Europe’s most accurate, water meter testing facility with simulation customised to Malta’s particular conditions.