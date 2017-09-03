Reactions - Portelli: Vote showed anger at establishment, hate mongers, PM's spokesman hits at Delia

Frank Portelli, who got just 10 votes in yesterday's PN leadership election, has described the result in favour of Adrian Delia as a manifestation of the hidden anger against the party 'establishment' and the 'hate mongers'

Adrian Delia qualified for the second round with 616 votes. Chris Said was runner up with 425 votes. They face off in a vote by the party members in two weeks' time. Alex Perici Calascione was also eliminated.

"I am a democrat and I thank everyone who helped. It's a democratic decision

I accept that my ideas were rejected, Dr Portelli said in a Facebook post.

"Delia carried the day.

"The hidden anger against the establishment and against the hate mongers could be felt and it became a force which propelled Delia to the top," he added.

He noted that the PN leadership was 'conspicuous by its absence' at PN headquarters as the result was announced.They were absent at the counting hall too on June 4 th.

Dr Portelli, a former Nationalist MP, was the oldest candidate at 73. Half way through the campaign he said he rued his decision to contest, given the attacks made against him and his family.

He had promised to reach out to the 'new poor' and introduce a tougher line on migration.

Yesterday's vote was by some 1,300 councillors of the Nationalist Party. Dr Delia won despite a call on Wednesday by the party's own Administrative Council for him to withdraw, after allegations were made against him. In the second round on September 16, all party members have a right to vote.

PM'S SPOKESMAN HITS OUT AT 'CONDESCENDING, ARROGANT' DELIA

Kurt Farrugia, the prime minister's spokesman, in a personal post took a somewhat different line, saying that Dr Delia "is just as condescending and arrogant as the present PN leadership."

He said Dr Delia "will fall back into the old guard PN line as soon as his narrative becomes obsolete."

SAID: INTENT ON GIVING COUNCILLORS A CHOICE

Chris Said, who has made it to the second round, thanked all those who voted for him. Asked by journalists whether he would stand for the second round or bow out, he said he could not reply with total certainty, but his intention was to give councillors a choice.

PERICI CALASCIONE THANKS

Alex Perici Calascione, like Dr Portelli, thanked all those who collaborated. Dr Perici Calascione said the fact that all members will be eligible to vote in the second round showed the greatness of the PN.