Church's Sacred Art commission rocked by resignations

A number of members of the Church’s Sacred Art Commission have stepped down in recent months claiming inconsistencies in decisions taken, this newspaper has learnt.

Sources who spoke to The Sunday Times of Malta on condition of anonymity said that in the past six months four of the eight members who make up the commission had relinquished their posts. However, the Curia is disputing this figure, insisting that only two resignations took place and “a third individual asked to be relieved of his duties due to personal reasons”.

Asked what had prompted the members to step down, the sources said that they feared there was an “inconsistency” in the way some decisions were taken. As a result, they had informed the Church they would no longer like to form part of the Commission.

The Church Commission for Sacred Art is one of the two consultative bodies of the Archdiocese, tasked with providing advice to the Archbishop on matters related to new works of art in churches. According to a Church spokesman, the Commission is presently made up of six members and is chaired by Fr Jesmond Manicaro, the Archbishop’s Delegate for Liturgy.

“The resignation of two members of the Commission in recent months has not influenced the work of the Commission, and the inconsistencies referred to may well be difference of opinions in the disparate conclusions reached by artists and liturgists who attempt to strike the right balance in the best interest of the community,” the spokesman said.

In reaching a decision, he went on, besides considering the advice of the Commission on the artistic elements of a new work of art, the Archbishop also considers the liturgical significance and the pastoral needs of the parish community which requests its approval.

Renowned artists told this paper that the members’ resignations did not come as a surprise as it was an open secret in art circles that some questionable decisions had been taken by the Commission.

While the artists had long been concerned about the issue, they decided to come forward following a report in this newspaper on the permanent damage being inflicted on artworks by renovators who pose as conservators and restorers.

In the report, professional restorers-conservators had expressed concern that as a result of this amateur work, some artworks were being destroyed, and they called on the authorities to ensure the malpractice stops.

The artists who spoke to The Sunday Times of Malta are now claiming that the problems stem from the Commission not functioning as it should, pointing to the stepping down of the members as a proof of trouble.

“It’s well known in some circles that certain decisions taken by higher-ups within the Church are not in the best interest of the artworks, so much so that the members felt they could no longer be part of the Commission,” one artist said.

Echoing concerns flagged by restorers-conservators, the artists said they feared precious pieces were not only being permanently damaged but could be lost forever if misplaced or destroyed.

They insisted that while it was understandable that some pieces might require work from time to time, or that they are moved around, such decisions should not be taken without the necessary studies taking place in order to ensure these are not damaged in any way.

