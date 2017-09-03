Advert
Sunday, September 3, 2017, 07:01

Car crashes into parked vehicles in Bugibba

Two parked cars were damaged, one of them heavily, when another car crashed into them at the Bugibba promenade early this morning.

The police arrested the driver, who, eyewitnesses said, appeared to be drunk.

No one was injured. 

Pictures - Gabriel Baldacchino.

