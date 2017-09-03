The threat of the far-right

At the last UK election UKIP did not get one parliamentary seat and many of the party’s traditional voters switched their allegiance to the Conservative Party. However, the Conservatives lost their majority and had to enter into an alliance with the hardline Democratic Unionist Party from Northern Ireland.

UKIP has allowed Anne Marie Waters, a right-wing anti-Islam activist, to stand for the party leadership. Even Nigel Farage, the former UKIP leader, believes that the candidacy of Ms Waters is a step too far and a threat to British democracy.

In 1936, the British Union of Fascists had far more card carrying members than the Labour, Conservative and Liberal parties combined. We had an election in 1935 but we later managed each year to defer elections, knowing theirs was a fifth column in our ranks. Today that is the Brexiteer contingent while then it was Oswald Moseley.

Donald Trump is the icon of all Brexiteers. After all, he is our number one Brexi­teer, or so he claims. Just look at what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd, killing one person. To his shame, Donald Trump consequently equated the Nazi and far-right protesters with the liberal counter-protesters.

Big Ben will remain silent as we learn that the word ‘Brexit’ becomes a euphemism for violence and intolerance. As in America it will sweep the UK. In the meantime, the British security services need to crack down on the extreme white supremacists in the UK.