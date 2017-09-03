The PN will strengthen itself

The Nationalist Party has over the years been predominantly a winning party that brought about tangible benefits for everyone.

Today the PN does not enjoy the support of the majority for a number of reasons, including last minute favours handed out by the Labour government at the last election – but it is in the process of strengthening itself.

The next general election will be crucial, given the important role the Opposition will play in defending good governance, the rule of law and our independent institutions.

The PN has started the ball rolling in choosing a new leader. Evaluating a candidate’s track record would facilitate a wise decision when choosing a potential prime minister. What is needed is integrity, transparency, loyalty and credi­bility. To inspire the most effective communication between the leadership and the people is equally important.

As Ranier Fsadni recently wrote: “The energy and focus will only return when the PN recovers its social intelligence: a reorganisation that establishes it as a network”. Above all, he continued, it will need to remember that the legacy of the Fenech Adami era (and earlier creative eras) was that the party didn’t stand only for the ‘defence’ of fundamental civil values. It was also self-confident enough to create new values for people seeking fulfillment in a new society.

This road map towards self-confidence and fulfillment is vital not only for PN stability but for Malta and its people. It is of utmost importance to keep in mind that our vote will have a huge impact on the future of the country.