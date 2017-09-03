Improving public transport

The authorities constantly advise us to make more use of public transport when travelling to and from Valletta in order to avoid being caught in the heavy traffic. All well and good.

However, more shelters are needed for commuters waiting patiently for their bus in St James Ditch to protect them from the scorching summer sun and the imminent rain.

Furthermore, the seats at the few shelters in existence are uncomfortable because they have no back support. This is unfortunate when one considers that many commuters walk through Merchants Street, cross Castille Square under the blazing sun (as the once refreshing trees have been removed from the centre) and go down the 56 steps from the Central Bank area to St James Ditch. The least they expect is a comfortable seat when they get to the bus terminus.

It no use being urged to use the public bus system when passengers are denied the necessary travel comforts.

I appeal to the transport authorities to rectify matters as soon as possible for the benefit of the thousands of commuters travelling to and from our capital city.