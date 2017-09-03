A plea for old school photos
I am writing in the hope that someone will kindly send me photos or photocopies of any photos of schoolchildren at St Julian’s primary school, which I attended.
My name is Doris Gatt (when I was a schoolgirl my surname was Bezzina) and I attended the school for five years until 1953. I still live in St Andrew’s.
One day in 1952 we were taken to the Floriana playing field where we met schoolchildren from Żebbuġ school and we had photos taken together. I would be grateful if someone from Żebbuġ has any photos to share with me.
My phone number is 2137 4697 and my mobile number is 9965 1331.
