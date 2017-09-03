Women live four years longer than men

Women and men are different and this difference is also reflected in their physical and mental health. One of the most striking differences between genders occurs with life expectancy data.

On average, women live longer than men. In Malta, women’s average life expectancy is 83, while that of men is 79. However, most of these additional years are lived with moderate or severe activity limitation. Hence we here query the quality of life of these added years.

Health-seeking behaviour is more common in women than men. Many women visit their doctor for conditions related to the reproductive system, including menopause, cervical cancer screening and pregnancy. It is also mainly the mother who accompanies the children to the doctor and hence an opportunity to check up on her own health.

In most situations women are also more likely to deal with health-related situations in the family than men. Women usually take the lead when it comes to dealing with medical situations like deciding whether to take someone to a doctor, taking them to the doctor and picking up medications for their families as well as themselves. Women also provide the bulk of the care for ill or family members with disability.

There are striking differences in women’s health morbidity and mortality. Overall, the most frequent causes of death in Europe are diseases of the cardiovascular system followed by cancer, both for women and men. The frequency of certain diseases, such as breast cancer, osteoporosis and eating disorders, is higher among women.

The most commonly diagnosed cancer in women is breast cancer. In 2015 there were 341 new cases of women diagnosed with breast cancer and 81 deaths from this condition were reported. Other conditions also seen in men, such as diseases of the circulatory system, which includes cardiovascular disease, actually took the life of 352 women in 2015.

Other diseases affect men and women differently. For instance, the incidence of lung cancer is higher among men, but is rapidly rising among women due to the increased uptake in smoking in women. Some specific diseases related to reproductive organs, such as endometriosis and cervical cancer, affect women exclusively.

However, there is good hope since, although cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of both men and women, much of this can be prevented. By preventing the condition, or minimising associated complications, fewer women will die from heart disease.

Women who are at risk of developing heart disease should pay special attention to prevention strategies. A woman has an increased risk of heart disease if she also has hypertension, diabetes, elevated cholesterol levels, obesity or a history of such conditions in the family. Lifestyle plays a major role in decreasing this risk. From the last Health Interview Survey carried out locally we know that our women are not leading the healthiest of lifestyles. In fact:

▪ 23.5 per cent of women are obese;

▪ 30.6 per cent of women are overweight;

▪ 17 per cent of women are daily smokers;

▪ 3.4 per cent of women drink every day, while 20.9% drink alcohol every week; and

▪ 49 per cent of women stated that they do exercise once a week.

Hence it is time for women to take up a healthy lifestyle which does not include smoking, but one that includes exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a diet low in saturated and trans-fats and sugars, eating lots of fruit, vegetables and fibre and restricting dietary sodium to less than five grams a day.

Engaging in a healthy lifestyle will also help prevent about 40 per cent of cancers. Cancer screening is one way to improve the outcomes of breast, cervical and colon cancers. Diagnosing cancer in the earlier stages of the disease increases the likelihood that treatment will be successful.

Women are supported to adopt healthier lifestyles, which will encourage a longer life expectancy with a better quality of life. These health benefits will also be transmitted to all the family.

Dr Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.