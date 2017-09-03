Watch: Malta will be tough to break down - Strachan 

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Scotland preparing ahead of tomorrow's game with Malta. Video courtesy of PBS

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan said that Scotland will have to be patient in their approach when they take on Malta in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Monday night.

The Scots are brimming with confidence as a 3-0 win in Lithuania on Friday has put them back in the reckoning to finish second in the group but is expecting Malta to offer some stiff resistance.

"Winning against Malta is essential to keep our World Cup hopes alive," Strachan said.

"But it will be far from simple.

“Malta are a very solid team who are coached by a very good coach and they always try and make life difficult for their opponents.

Scottish players during a training session yesterday morning.

“Against England, Malta produced a very positive performance. They defended very well for much of the match and it was only in the closing minutes that they collapsed.

"They have good organisation but maybe have a lack of real talented players up front, hard-working but maybe not as talented as the rest of the group."

“The players know that they will have to be very patient and I hope that the fans will be behind right from the start to help the team bring home a very important victory that will keep alive our hopes of reaching the World Cup.