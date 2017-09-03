Stand up and be counted, Ghedin tells Malta players

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Malta players training at Hampden Park.

Malta coach Pietro Ghedin has called on his national team players to stand up and be counted ahead of Monday night's World Cup qualifier against sctoland at Hampden Park.

Ghedin said that the past 48 hours were very difficult for him as he was still trying to understand how his team had suffered such a drop in performance against England and is hoping his players recover their energies for tonight’s match.

“The match against England is still fresh in my mind and I still cannot accept the players’ collapse in the final stages of the match,” Ghedin said.

“I have sat down with the players and together we analysed the match in depth. I hope that thanks to the work of our physical trainers our physical condition will be much better against Scotland. The weather conditions are much more favourable to us and the players are keen to give the right response.

“But one thing is certain… we need to work harder if we are to offer a stronger challenge to the bigger teams. The players must be more focused throughout the whole 90 minutes and not stop playing after 80 minutes.

“I am confident that the players are ready to give everything they have against Scotland.”

On his part midfielder Ryan Fenech said that the national team players were not on holiday in Glasgow.

“Scotland will be another difficult challenge for us as they are tough to beat physically but we’re not here on a holiday we’re here to do a job.

“Our goal is always to try and take something from the match and tomorrow will be no different.”

Alfred Effiong (left) and Michael Mifsud (right) during Malta's training session. Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar

Probable formations

Malta: A. Hogg, C. Failla/J. Zerafa, S. Magri, A. Agius, Z. Muscat, S. Borg, R. Fenech, S. Pisani, B. Kristensen, A. Schembri, A. Effiong/J.P. Farrugia.

Scotland: C. Gordon, Tierney, Berra, Mulgrew, Robertson, Brown, McArthur, Armstrong, Forrest/Ritchie, Phillips, Griffiths.

Referee: Jakob Kehlek (Denmark FA)

Kick-off: 8.45pm.