Summer brunch fare

When it comes to planning brunch, there really are no rules. It’s the perfect opportunity to combine your favourite flavours and foods in one delicious meal. Recipes by Floridasnatural.com.

Warmer weather calls for putting a summer twist on brunch classics. Breakfast Tacos Al Pastor are a fresh, flavourful addition to a festive summer brunch, while this Brunch Bruschetta Bar is a gorgeous way to feed a crowd and highlight your favourite summertime ingredients.

Breakfast Tacos Al Pastor

Recipe courtesy of Half Baked Harvest

Prep. time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-6

2 tbsp olive oil

1 pound ground chicken or pork

1/2 sweet onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced or grated

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp, plus pinch, kosher salt, divided

2 chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup water

2 cups fresh pineapple chunks, divided

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped

1lime, juice only

4-6 fried eggs

6-8 corn or flour tortillas, warmed sliced avocado, feta or cheddar cheese

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over a high flame. When oil shimmers, add ground chicken and onion. Cook, stirring often and breaking up meat as it cooks, until chicken is browned, about five minutes.

Add garlic, chili powder, paprika, salt, chipotle peppers, orange juice, water and one cup pineapple. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until sauce has thickened slightly around the chicken, about 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

In bowl, combine remaining pineapple, basil, jalapeno, lime juice and add a pinch of salt.

To serve: Divide fried eggs among tortillas and top with chicken. Add pineapple-basil salsa, avocado and cheese.

Brunch Bruschetta Bar

Recipe courtesy of Half Baked Harvest

Prep. time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8-12

1 cup basil pesto

1 cup sundried tomato spread

2 cups cherry tomatoes, marinated cherry tomatoes or diced tomatoes

6-8 soft-boiled or poached eggs

6-8 scrambled eggs

12 slices grilled or toasted bread olive oil, to taste salt, to taste pepper, to taste

2-3 varieties of soft cheeses

2 cups fresh fruit

1 sliced avocado

2 cups sauteed veggies, such as spinach and mushrooms

6-8 pieces fried bacon

2-3 varieties of prosciutto, salami or smoked salmon

1 cup fruit jam

1 cup nut butter

½ cup honey

1 carton orange juice

On a large serving board, arrange sauces and spreads. Add poached eggs, scrambled eggs and bread. Drizzle poached eggs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange cheese, fruits, veggies, meats, jams, nut butter and honey around the eggs.

Pour orange juice into juice glasses for sipping.