Cheeky Monkey goes to Valletta

Mouthwatering dishes and funky cocktails add to the special touch of the place.

An influx of new, fashionable gastropubs in Europe, including Malta, has revolutionised the idea of ‘pub grub’. One of these places is Qawra’s Cheeky Monkey Gastropub, which has transformed this concept entirely, offering a new standard of fresh ingredients and modern drinks menus – a break from the traditional, but not quite formal restaurant.

Since 2015, this outlet has established itself as one of Malta’s most popular venues for a selection of high-end beer, cocktails, delicious food and entertainment. Thanks to its success story, the concept has now been extended to Valletta.

Cheeky Monkey in Qawra and Valletta are the brainchild of group hospitality director for AX Hotels, Claire Zammit Xuereb, and general manager of AX Hotels Qawra, Joseph Vella. Ms Zammit Xuereb recalls the launch of Cheeky Monkey as the company retained a piece of property which it wanted to develop to complement and add value to another investment owned by AX Holdings, The Seashells Resort at the Suncrest in Qawra.

“Our idea was to create something that would add value to our four-star hotel, which had just got a facelift and an extensive renovation programme earlier. We wanted to offer something quite unique in Qawra and this concept was all in conjunction with our mission to upgrade and elevate the area altogether,” Ms Zammit Xuereb added.

The new Cheeky Monkey Gastropub in Merchants Street offers another perfect environment in Valletta, ideal for socialising and afterwork get-togethers; an exclusive venue where fun is not just an option and good food is obligatory. Ms Zammit Xuereb said the whole concept was about having fun.

Cheeky Monkey in Valletta will be delivering the same concept at affordable prices with outstanding service by a fun, welcoming staff. Since the start of this concept in Qawra, the idea was to give this place a lot of soul, a unique character, hence ‘cheeky monkey’.

Ms Zammit Xuereb said: “Our intention was never to franchise but as we created Cheeky Monkey in Qawra we kept building on the potential of the brand and without realising we gave birth to a solid concept that could easily be franchised. We took it very seriously to the point of selling our own merchandise. It was very well received by all our visitors and this kept us excited. The more we built to it, the more the business grew.”

She added that the decision to extend this idea to our capital city was taken when AX Holdings bought one of its latest properties in Valletta, to develop into a boutique hotel, now called The Saint John.

“I wanted a funky concept that could add even more value to the style I had in mind for this property. Something semi-industrial and hip but classy in its own ways. Something very unique to Valletta. Cheeky Monkey then became the obvious choice,” she said.

Mr Vella, who has seen this concept flouris, said: “The trendy and friendly staff together with cocktails and mouth-watering dishes will make every visit great.”

The new Cheeky Monkey Gastropub in Valletta forms part of AX Hotels.