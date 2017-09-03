Express Trailers builds side-loader that is a first-of-its-kind worldwide

This is the 11th commissioned side-loader since Express Trailers’ appointment as Hammar’s European base for the rebuilding and customisation of Hammar side-loaders for the global market.

Express Trailers recently delivered its latest reconditioned side-loader, an ADR-ap­proved Hammar 195 HC that is radio-controlled and equipped with automatic steering, parking sensors, reverse sensors and many other features, making the model the first of its kind in the world. The side-loader has been shipped to its client in the Canary Islands.

This is the 11th commissioned side-loader since Express Trailers’ appointment as Hammar’s European base for the rebuilding and customisation of Hammar side-loaders for the global market a year and a half ago. Express Trailers has already delivered rebuilt and reconditioned side-loaders to clients in the UK, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, the US and the Canary Islands.

Side-loaders, or side-lifters, enable transport companies to load and unload containers and out-of-gauge cargo onto flat-bed trailer trucks without the use of cranes. Instead, they use a specially mounted hydraulic-powered mechanism installed on the trailer chassis. These hydraulic structures can also be telescopic; they adjust to varying sizes of containers and can handle weights of up to 33 tons without any counterweight.

“This new milestone is another feather in Express Trailers’ cap and confirms how the company is keeping to its commitment to deliver the highest level of service for its clients round the world,” said Franco Azzopardi, chairman and CEO of Express Trailers.

“We have invested a lot in this collaboration with Hammar to rebuild and recondition side-loaders on behalf of its clients. These operations have effectively seen Express Trailers moving into the manufacturing business. The result of this investment is that we have already seen a successful year and a half and we are already envisaging more business in the coming months that will see us working on an even bigger order book,” added Mr Azzopardi.