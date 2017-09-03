Musicologist invited to lecture at Hebrew, Haifa universities

The participants in the lectures/workshops given by Dr John Galea (centre) and Dr Philip Ciantar (sixth from right).

Composer and musicologist John Galea was invited to lecture at the Musicology Departmental seminars at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and at the Composition Department at the University of Haifa.

Internationally-acclaimed musicologist Edwin Seroussi of the Hebrew University and composer Oded Zehavi of Haifa University hosted Dr Galea at their respective faculties. Dr Galea gave lectures on Mediterranean Music, The Reconstruction of Musical Space and 20th-Century Maltese Music. During his stay in Israel, Dr Galea visited the Academy of Music and the Music Sound Archives in Jerusalem.

Dr Galea was also invited to the launch of the book on Klezmer Music by Walter Zev Feldmann from the University of Abu Dhabi in New York.

Dr Galea also travelled to China with Philip Ciantar, senior lecturer at the Music Department of the School of Performing Arts, University of Malta, to give lectures in composition and musicology at the Arts College at Xiamen University. The visit co­inci­d­ed with the 2nd International Chamber Festival, where Dr Galea gave lectures on ‘The Mediterranean Influences in the Music of Charles Camilleri and other Maltese Composers’, ‘The Coloured life and times of Nicolò Isouard’ and ‘Aesthetic choices in the genesis of John Galea’s Three Mediterranean Portraits and Menok I Xrat’.

Dr Galea also gave composition master classes for post-graduates and held practical demonstrations on musical translations in improvisatory processes, focusing on fusing the Mediterranean idiom with traditional Chinese music.

Dr Galea is currently senior lecturer at the University’s Music Department, School of Performing Arts and conductor of the King’s Own Philharmonic Band of Valletta.