Music to get you dancing

When did your interest in music, in general, start – and how did it develop into a love for techno?

Hard to say. I took classical piano lessons for five years, but stopped because I hated it so much. Still, I always kept on playing on my own. Then, I think, somehow I discovered Fruity Loops when I was around 13 years old and never looked back from there. My tastes in electronic music defined themselves when I was maybe around 16 years of age, when I discovered Legowelt, and then the whole world of Chicago house, Italo-disco, Detroit techno and all the in-betweens.

What do you think of the early techno scene in Malta, the 1990s golden days so to speak?

From what I hear they were very exciting times for people into techno and house. The golden days for me were the early 2000s at Liquid Club. The community and events there were central to the development of the electronic music scene in Malta. More so, it was – and still is – the only place for underground electronic music in Malta.

How have you seen the scene evolve?

There are a lot more parties now; much better for the consumer, less so for the promoters. But in terms of music, I would say that the scene didn’t converge or diverge into anything, it just kept on going. There are more crap events, and more good events.

And would you say it’s for the better or the worse?

I’d say it’s the same.

From where do you get your inspiration?

Usually from other music, the right weather and coffee.

What is your approach to producing music?

I play some melodies on the keyboard; when something sticks, I loop it, and play some more melodies on top of it and keep building from there.

Do you prefer hardware or software?

Some sounds I cannot get with software; some others I cannot with hardware. I use both to different degrees, depending on the track. Even though I have a bunch of analog gear, I am far from a purist.

Many complain that Malta’s techno lovers don’t really support the scene – what is your reaction to that?

I think people have this misconception that just because you care about organising something, and you put in a lot of effort into it, the reaction should be reciprocated. People nowadays have a lot of choice and sometimes the choice is not you. Plus, the same people who complain that ‘techno lovers’ opt for (or you may say support) a cheap party with locals instead of an event with a foreign techno artist for a costlier ticket, are the same people who complain that ‘techno lovers’ choose to go to listen to a foreign artist instead of a large roster of local artists.

What about the famed rivalry there exists between promoters?

I grew up in the community of promoters organising parties at Liquid Club, which to me is quite opposite. It’s much easier not to fight when promoters get artists they actually like, instead of what the masses like, as usually these sets of artists do not overlap.

What are your expectations for Glitch?

I’m expecting it to be even better than last year. It’s really amazing to finally see a festival with this kind of line-up in Malta and already for the second year running. It will undoubtedly continue to become even bigger and it’s even more exciting to be playing there among some of my idols.

And what can we expect from your set?

A lot of music that I like and that people should dance to!

What’s next for Jupiter Jax? Any new releases in the pipeline?

I am currently working on another 100 per cent Silk release, and opening an Italo-disco/disco label with my friend Pellegrino from Early Sounds Recordings. First releases will feature some new disco material I’ve been working on these past years; a couple of other releases are being planned on MOS Recordings and Organic Analog Records.

Glitch Festival takes place on Thursday and Friday at Gianpula Fields, Rabat. On Saturday, a boat party, featuring a care-fully curated line-up, will bring the festival to an end. Tickets are available http://online.tickets.glitchfestival.com