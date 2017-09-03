Mary Rose Mallia honoured at 41st L-Għanja tal-Poplu music festival

Jessica Magro performs her winning song. Photo: Geoffrey Buhagiar

A song about the tragedy of conflict across the globe has won this year's edition of the L-Għanja tal-Poplu festival.

Jessica Magro took home first prize for her song Meta r-Ramel Jitħallat Mas-Silġ, which was written by Paul Ellul and composed by Pamela Bezzina.

She beat Dario and Grecia Bezzina, who placed second with their song 13, Strada Stretta. The song, about a barmaid who's desperate to earn an extra buck, was composed by Mr Bezzina with lyrics by Emil Calleja Bayliss.

Singer-songwriters Xarulù placed third with their humorous take on the fast pace of modern-day life Rutina Tgħallina. The song also won an award for best recording at Jubox Recording House.

Held yesterday, this was the 41st edition of the L-Għanja tal-Poplu festival.

Monica Said sang Ritratt, written and composed by Philip Vella, and went home with a prize for best interpretation. Odelsie Camilleri's Narak Kuntent won most original song, while Ryan Grech was named best singer-songwriter with his song Min Jaf.

Mary Rose Mallia was awarded the festival's L-Għanja li Tibqa award in honour of a singing career spanning 50 years. She regaled the Pjazza Teatru Rjal audience with three famous songs from her repertoire: Il-Festa, Din L-Omm minn Ġensna and Is-Saħħara ta’ Wied Għafrid.

Sarah Lee Zammit and Clifford Galea presented the festival, with comic relief provided by Aiken Buhagiar. The Malta Concert Orchestra's 40 members, led by Maestro Joe Brown, were on hand to accompany the singers.

L-Għanja tal-Poplu is a yearly music festival organised with the aid of the Academy of the Maltese Language, with help from Arts Council Malta. The festival will be aired on national television in the coming days.