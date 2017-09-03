MADC to stage David Hare’s award-winning play Skylight

Alex Weenink (left) Simone Spiteri and Stephen Oliver. PHOTOS: Ritty Tacsum

The Malta Amateur Dramatics Club (MADC) will be opening its 2017-2018 season with David Hare’s award-winning play Skylight. Directed by André Agius, the play will be premiered on September 29 at the Valletta Campus Theatre and will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until October 8.

The play’s simple yet thought-provoking script focuses on Kyra, a teacher of underprivileged children, who returns home to find the son of her former lover (Edward) at her apartment in London. As Edward tries to convince her to make amends with his now-widowed father, the father himself visits Kyra’s apartment. As the story unfolds, a Pandora’s box of power, politics and passion is opened yet again.

“I describe the play as raw, relevant and human, as those are the keywords I’ve carried within my overall vision for the play,” says Agius. “It was written in 1995 by socio-political playwright David Hare, but what immediately captured my attention was how pivotal its relevance still is in 2017.

“The topics and discussions that are thrown around the play’s apartment setting are still pertinent to today’s society, leading one to question if anything has really changed and if we have progressed forward from that time.”

Skylight will feature Stephen Oliver, Simone Spiteri and Alex Weenink in the lead roles. Internationally, this show-stopping play has won numerous awards, including the Olivier Award for Play of the Year in 1996, a Theatre World Special Award for Outstanding Debut Ensemble in 1997 and a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play in 2015.

“Putting together a strong, reliable and creative artistic team with a balance of experienced and new faces was incredibly important to me. I know that a performance is only as good as the people working on it and, thus, I was determined to have people come on board who I trust and who share the same vision that I have for the play,” says Agius.

Working together with the core cast and crew are Thomas Camilleri as set designer and decorator, and Ritty Tacsum, who is responsible for photography and videography.

Tickets for Skylight can be purchased online at www.madc.com.mt.