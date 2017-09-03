Celebrating Cospicua Scout Group’s 100th anniversary

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca being presented with the book by Venture Scout Nathan Tanti (centre) and Malta Scouts Chief Commissioner Leslie Bonnici.

This year, the 1st Cospicua Scout Group is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its foundation. It was in May 1917 that Mikiel Agius and Assuero Scicluna, two teachers at the Cospicua Elementary School, regis­tered a new troop of Boy Scouts based at their school. Since then, the group has been providing quality informal education to youngsters from the Cottonera and the surrounding towns.

To celebrate this heritage, the 1st Cospicua Scout Group has published a volume recording the life and times of the group. The 192-page, hardbound volume is entitled Amor et Fides – Society, Scouting and the Cottonera. Amor et Fides (Love and Faith) was the motto of the Cottonera District of the Scout Association of Malta. The district included groups based in Cospicua, Vittoriosa, Senglea, Kalkara, Żabbar, St Edward’s College, HM Dockyard School and De La Salle College. The 1st Cospicua Scout Group remains the sole proud witness of the rich scouting heritage.

The publication was made possible by a grant awarded from the Small Initiatives Scheme Fund administered by the Malta Council of the Voluntary Sector. Sponsorships were also granted by Kasco Ltd and Bank of Valletta.

To obtain a copy of the book contact the Cospicua Scout Group on [email protected].