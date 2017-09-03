Watch: Selling an organ just to get by (ARTE)
For some Syrians in Turkey, tough times call for drastic measures
Syrians have seen parts of their country practically wiped off the map. Many are in Turkey, but living conditions are difficult and harsh. For some, selling an organ seems to be the only option left to get by.
