Pharmacies open tomorrow

Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (92144 3406);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Make Over Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Saqqajja Square, Rabat, and Gozo General Hospital osHospbetween 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.