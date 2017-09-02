Supporting Maltese song

The 41st edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu is taking place today at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta.

The singers taking part in this year’s edition are Dario Bezzina, Grecia Bezzina, Kapitlu Tlettax, Ina Robinich, Dominic Cini, Andy Muscat, X-Tend, Anna Azzopardi, Charlene Rae Muscat, Michela Galea, Paul Giordimaina, Amplified, Julie Pomorski, Mark Cachia, Rachel Mamo, Jessica Magro, Sebastian Calleja, Michela Dalli, Ryan Grech, Odelsie Camilleri, Monica Said, Xarulu’ and Jurgen Xerri.

They will accompanied by the 40-strong Malta Concert Orchestra under the direction of Paul Abela and Joe Brown.

Special guest Mary Rose Mallia will be celebrating 50 years of song career.

The festival is being held with the support of Akkademja tal-Malti and Arts Council Malta through the Cultural Partnership Agreement. The show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets can be bought from www.ticketline.com.mt.