Spider-Man: Homecoming

This year’s second edition of Children’s Cinema Day, organised by KRS Releasing, is being held today.

Fifteen films will be screened at reduced prices starting at 9am until 7pm in Malta and at 2, 4 and 6pm in Gozo. The films will be screened at Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s; Embassy, Valletta; Empire, Bugibba, Galleria, Fgura and the Citadel and Don Bosco Oratory in Gozo.

For schedules, visit the cinemas’ websites.