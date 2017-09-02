Announcements

The marriage between JOHN MIZZI and MARGARET CASSAR took place on September 3, 1967, at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta. Congratulations to mum and dad on this golden anniversary. We owe you everything. From your sons Marco, Sandro and his wife Sandie, daughter Fiorella Farrugia and her husband Kevin and three precious grandchildren Maria, Mattea and Andrea. May God bless you.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – OSCAR. Remembering our beloved director, today the 30th anniversary of his demise. Still living in our hearts. We miss you. Pray for us. Your staff.

BRINCAT – CARMELINA, née Frendo. Fond memories of a loving mother and grandmother, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Her sons Fr Joe, Fr Albert, O.Carm., Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan and Ruth and their families.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – MARIA. On the 11th anniversary of her passing away, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 10.30am at the chapel of the Risen Christ, Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar. Forever in our hearts, Tony, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

MIFSUD BONNICI – ANTIE (Antoinette). Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest mother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. So very deeply missed by her children Jeanne Antide, Salvino, Marion, Isabel, Chris, their spouses and grandchildren.

NUNNS – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and so sadly missed by her daughter Lorraine and her husband John Camilleri, her grandchildren Steven and Peter. May she rest in peace.