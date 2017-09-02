Photos of the week - Times of Malta
25th August 2017 - 31st August 2017
Statues watch the comings and goings from a balcony in Valletta on August 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Half mannequins wear trousers and shorts in Valletta on August 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Clothes hang to dry from a balcony in Valletta on August 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Arches connecting across a Valletta alley appear to hold buildings from falling onto each other on August 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Tourists take a ride in the Barrakka lift on August 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Pigeons take to the air on in Blata l-Bajda on August 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A combative Adrian Delia leaves the PN headquarters on August 30, after the Ethics Committee met to decide his eligibility to contest in the upcoming party leader elections. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A cat poses for the Camera on August 30. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Sunset at Dingli Cliffs on August 29. Photo: Jonathan Borg
The gaping hole in the ceiling of the Ta’ Ġieżu church in Rabat after the collapse on August 26. Photo: Jonathan Borg
A man looks at the hole in the ceiling of the Ta’ Ġieżu church in Rabat after the collapse on August 26. Photo: Jonathan Borg
A man makes his way out of the water at the saltpans in Marsacala on August 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Two men swim near the saltpans in Marsacala on August 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A group of snakes lie on each other in a vivarium at the Game & Country Expo at the MFCC in Ta’Qali on August 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A falcon stands on a perch with a hood covering its eyes at the Game & Country Expo at the MFCC in Ta’Qali on August 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Degran Jackson of St Andrews attempts to protect the ball from Balzan during their BOV Premier League match at Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali on August 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
St Andrews striker Kevaun Atkinson fails to go past Michael Johnson, of Balzan during their BOV Premier League match at Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali on August 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Degran Jackson (no.21) of St Andrews attempts a shot on goal against Balzan during their BOV Premier League match at Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali on August 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
St Andrews players celebrate scoring during their BOV Premier League match at Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali on August 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Senglea's Jonathan Borg (left) and Valletta’s Michael Mifsud clash during their BOV Premier League match at Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali on August 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Senglea’s Jonathan Borg (left) and Valletta’s Michael Mifsud clash during their BOV Premier League match at Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali on August 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Valletta striker Michael Mifsud celebrates after scoring against Senglea during their BOV Premier League match at Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali on August 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Hunters shoot their guns during a gun salute whilst the statue of St Julian’s comes out from the church on August 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
The Ghajnsielem Church is lit up during the feast of Our Lady of Loreto on Aug 26. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A man climbs a pole to cover it in grease and hammer flags during the annual Greasy pole competition held in St Julians on Aug 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A man Grabs lard from a bucket to cover the top of a pole during the annual Greasy pole competition held in St Julians on Aug 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A competitor is caught entering the water moments after he grabbed first place during the annual Greasy pole competition held in St Julians on Aug 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Members of the community help out in cleaning a church door after it was set alight by an arsonist on August 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A Pigeon takes a rest on a tripod whilst an artist paints a boy in Valletta on August 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Two women eat an ice cream on a hot summers day in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
