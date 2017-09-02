400 retweets and football fan keeps promise to invade pitch

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated at 12pm

A man who promised to invade the pitch during the Malta/England World Cup qualifying match if his Twitter post was re-tweeted 400 times had to man up - and carry out his threat.

Jake Peachey was among the hundreds of England fans which travelled to Malta to see the game and just before, he made the tweet which went viral, with his friends promising to retweet merely for the chance to watch him carry out his promise, and others offering to set up a fund to pay his legal costs if he did.

By half time, it was already clear that he would get the 400 re-tweets and proudly boasted that he would do so in the 69th minute. As the magic number loomed - he eventually had over 1,800 re-tweets - his post went viral, with people promising to watch the match on TV merely to see whether he kept his word.

Jake Peachey's pitch invasion

Mr Peachey managed to scale the perspex wall but was instantly noted by two policemen who chased him onto the pitch, where he managed to hug Marcus Rashford, before taking his T-shirt off and swerving to avoid the two policemen. He was eventually brought down and escorted off the pitch, accompanied by cheers from the crowd.

His friend Tony Harper tweeted a video and said: "Ya mum's fuming."

A crowdfunding initiative has been launched to help him with any legal costs, which raised £250 by 11.30am. Mr Peachey was unapologetic, and tweeted this morning: "Well last night was eventful