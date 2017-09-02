Woman run over in Paola, seriously injured
A 51-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Paola today.
Police said the incident happened at noon in Triq il-Palma when the woman was run over by a Volkswagen Polo, driven by a 32-year-old from Tarxien.
An ambulance rushed the victim to hospital.
Police are investigating.
