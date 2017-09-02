Advert
Saturday, September 2, 2017, 16:25

Woman run over in Paola, seriously injured

A 51-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Paola today. 

Police said the incident happened at noon in Triq il-Palma when the woman was run over by a Volkswagen Polo, driven by a 32-year-old from Tarxien. 

An ambulance rushed the victim to hospital. 

Police are investigating. 

 

