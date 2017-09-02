Vehicles damaged as driver "goes nuts" in Pama car park

The incident sparked a lot of commotion.

About five cars were damaged, some extensively, after a driver smashed into cars waiting to exit the Pama car park in Mosta.

Nobody was hurt after a car was seen smashing into the vehicles in front of it, and then reversing at speed into the cars behind, waiting to exit the shopping complex.

"It seems the driver went nuts, he started smashing into the adjacent cars at speed," a witness told Times of Malta, who added that the nature of the incident triggered off panic among those present who feared a terrorist attack.

The driver, a Maltese national, was restrained by security on site, before police were called in. It is still not known what triggered off his behaviour.

During the time of the incident, there was a lot of traffic building up outside the shopping complex.