Today's front pages

Amid reports of Malta's growing waste burden, the Times of Malta reports today that incineration will almost certainly need to be considered as an option. Along with a photo of Malta's World Cup qualifying match against England, which the island lost 4-0, it also carries a story in which it reassures the public that there are no tainted eggs on the market.

The Malta Independent also features the football match prominently, stressing that the local side kept England to a goalless draw until the second half. It also gives a round-up of the state of play going into today's first round of voting for the PN leadership position.

On L-Orizzont, a migrant from the Central African Republic gives a heart-rending account of his quest for a better life, along with what it described as attacks against PN contender Adrian Delia from some people within the Busuttil camp.

And In-Nazzjon, under a photo of the football, also carries a round-up of the leadership contest, which will see 1,365 councillors vote today. It also reports that the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has ordered directives at Mater Dei.