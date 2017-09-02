Qormi olive trees to be replanted

The Transport Ministry says the trees will be replanted elsewhere as Qormi roadworks get under way. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Olive trees that have for years embellished the roundabout close to the former Lowenbrau factory in Qormi will be replanted once works are completed, the Transport Ministry has confirmed.

Transport Malta is currently upgrading the layout of the roundabout, which over 2,600 vehicles use every hour, in an attempt to improve the traffic situation through that particular junction.

“A very small number of trees, including olive trees, currently located in this roundabout will need to be uprooted.

“These trees are being re-planted in the same roundabout, while those that cannot be accommodated will be replanted in other landscaped areas close by,” a spokeswoman for the Transport Ministry told this newspaper.

Environmentalist Alan Deidun was among those who questioned whether the mature olive trees would be moved and replanted and if adequate precautions were being taken to ensure the procedure was done safely.

Over 25 projects were launched this summer to start upgrading the quality of road networks, with most of the works scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks

Prof. Deidun urged the authorities to “avoid a repeat of the Lija oak tree chopping exercise” this summer.

The university professor was referring to the transport watchdog’s decision to chop down holm oak trees while carrying out roadworks close to the cemetery in Lija, which sparked outrage.

Last week, Environment Minister José Herrera announced that 8,000 trees would be planted all over the island by the end of the year, insisting that the incident in Lija should not be repeated.

Asked about measures in place to ensure the olive trees were not harmed in any way, the spokeswoman said that Transport Malta has engaged a biodiversity consultant to coordinate the works and ensure that the trees “are adequately protected”.

Trees are useful carbon sinks in the area, soaking up harmful traffic pollution.

In a reaction today, the BAG bicycle commuting group called upon the authority to engage a pollution consultant and a cycling consultant.

"The authority recently stated that trees will be replanted where possible, unlikely in the growing season, and that saplings will be planted in other areas. However, the group pointed out the trees are useful carbon sinks in the area, soaking up harmful traffic pollution.

"That pollution only diminishes to less harmful levels 50m away, so the group hopes that for the sake of Lija residents and regular road users those new trees were being planted within 50m of the original road layout."

In the run-up to last June’s election, the Labour Party pledged to revamp all of the country’s roads in seven years, an ambitious task that will cost €700 million.

The government will be giving priority to those residential roads that have never been freshly asphalted.