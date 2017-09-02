PN leadership contest voting opens

PN councillors will today cast their votes for the first phase of the election process, with voting opening at 8am.

Early voting for the four-way race between Dr Delia, Chris Said, Alex Perici Calascione and Frank Portelli started last Saturday, with 128 of the 1,365 councillors having already done so.

Of the remaining councillors, 1,136 will be eligible to vote at the PN headquarters in Malta, and 101 in Sannat, Gozo, according to the PN.

Councillors can only choose one of the names on the ballot paper.

A face-off between the two candidates winning the highest number of votes will take place in two weeks’ time in an election open to all card-carrying PN members, who number about 20,000.