A 41-year-old man has been charged today with sexually abusing two girls aged 10 and 12.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil said the man allegedly fondled the 10-year-old child but had sex with the 12-year-old.

Bail was denied by Magistrate Joe Mifsud in view of the gravity of the crime.

The court ordered a ban on the publication of the name of the children. Lawyer David Camilleri was defence counsel.