Live: PN councillors choose their next leader

Nationalist Party councillors are this evening selecting Simon Busuttil's successor in the first round of a bitter election campaign. Herman Grech will be updating you as the evening proceeds.

7.30pm: According to our readers who took part in an online poll there are two clear favourites for the post, one a newcomer and the other a former minister.

There will be a face-off between the two candidates winning the highest number of votes in two weeks’ time in an election open to all card-carrying PN members. These number about 20,000.

7.25pm: No punches were spared in this campaign as Adrian Delia, Chris Said, Frank Portelli and Alex Perici Calascione vie for the party's top post. Just this morning, Dr Portelli played the victim card and uploaded a Facebook post saying that l-Orizzont had pledged support for Dr Delia, while The Sunday Times of Malta was supporting Daphne Caruana Galizia's "puppet" Dr Perici Calascione.

7.15pm: Almost 1,400 councillors are eligible to vote. Councillors have been going in and out of the PN headquarters since 9am. Voting comes to a close at 9pm.