100 hours of leave for IVF couples

Couples undergoing the process of medically assisted procreation can avail themselves of up 100 hours of leave (IVF leave), thanks to recent changes in the law regulating employment and industrial relations.

Although this family- friendly employment law was enacted on May 30 through a legal notice, it went largely unnoticed due to its timing, which was just three days before the general election.

This week, a circular letter was sent to senior civil servants, from permanent secretaries down to heads of department, instructing them to bring the new IVF measure to the attention of their employees.

The measure is also applicable to the private sector, and the expenses are to be borne by the employer.

The provision of Legal Notice 156 of 2017 states that the employee undergoing the treatment may benefit from up to 60 hours of paid leave.

These can be taken either all in one stretch or split over a longer period of time, according to the duration of treatment.

The remaining 40 hours may be taken by the other prospective parent.

Workers can avail themselves of this leave allotment for up to three IVF treatment processes.

The regulations also state that even if both prospective parents work for the same employer, they may still benefit from the new measure concurrently.

However, employees may not apply unless they have written proof, certified by the medical practitioner in charge of the process. Furthermore, they need to apply beforehand in writing at least two weeks before taking the leave.

In those cases where the prospective parent wishes to avail themselves in a non-continuous manner, the application needs to be carried out each time and the employer notified at least two days before.

While this family-friendly measure is to be granted independently of any other kind of leave, any employees abusing or contravening the provisions of this legal notice may be liable upon conviction to a fine of not less than €500.