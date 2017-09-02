Watch: Sam Magri's reaction after Malta's defeat to England

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

After representing England at youth levels including in the 2011 U-17 World Cup in which he also managed to find the net, Sam Magri faced the Three Lions wearing the Maltese shirt and despite the final disappointment, it was still a special occasion for him.

Magri said that they aware of the difficulty of the game and they tried to apply everything they practised on the pitch against some of the best players in Europe.

''Now, we look forward for the Scotland game on Monday as it will be another tough game for us,'' Magri said to Times of Malta.

Fond memories

Meanwhile, yesterday's game was also an opportunity for Magri to meet with some of his former team mates while being involved in the England youth sector, which include Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

All three alongside goalkeeper Jordan Pickford of Everton who had to be withdrawn from the England squad due to an injury featured in the U-17 World Cup, including in the quarter-final against Germany in which Magri scored as well.