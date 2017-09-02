Watch: Andre Schembri's reaction after England's game

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Despite Malta suffered a 0-4 defeat at the hands of England in yesterday's 2018 World Cup qualifer at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, Malta skipper Andre Schembri still had words of praise for his team mates for their display.

''We have to remember that we are facing some of the best talent in Europe and it is not easy to cope with that level,'' Schembri said to Times of Malta.

Malta will return in action next Monday in another uphill task as they will be hosted by hopeful Scotland at Hampden Park.

Gordon Strachan's team beat Lithuania 3-0 away from home yesterday, reviving their qualifying hopes.